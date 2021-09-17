2 deputies treated for exposure to fentanyl

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office had to close early Friday morning after two sheriff’s deputies ended up in the hospital after coming into contact with fentanyl.

According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey during a Facebook Livestream, around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detective and Narcotics Division responded to Hardee Street in Laurel Hill to execute a search warrant. Officers had been working in the area due to a number of complaints about drug activity.

“… we responded to the residence and five were arrested for possession of fentanyl and other narcotics,” Kersey said. “We transported them back to the Sheriff’s Office. Officers followed protocol, they had their masks on and their gloves on. While in the Detective Division, two of the officers began to show symptoms of fentanyl such as chest pains, dizziness and one officer actually went unconscious.”

That officer was administered 24 milligrams of Narcan while the other was administered 16 milligrams.

”Both are doing fine, they have been transported to the Scotland County Memorial Hospital,” Kersey said. “Both were up and walking when they left with EMS and we’re sure both will be fine. Five individuals will be facing not just from the search warrant this morning but also that that has taken place over the last hour or so.”

No details have been released on the five who have been arrested at this time. The Sheriff’s Office closed to make sure the department was cleaned properly.

