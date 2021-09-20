Couple awarded with high honor during church celebration

LAURINBURG — During the celebration of 143 years of First Baptist Church in Laurinburg, two long-time members were honored.

On Sunday, State Rep. Garland E. Pierce presented the state’s highest award for service given by the governor — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine — to Kemp B. Stewart and Sylvia Grubbs Stewart.

The award is granted by the Office of the Governor and it is presented to those who have made a significant impact and shown “exemplary” service to their communities and state, according to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

The two are one of the few — if only — couples to receive the award, as it goes typically to an individual, but nominators put them together.

”I was sitting at my house one Sunday night and I told my wife Marchia that we need to recognize Sylvia and Kemp for all the work that they’ve done in the community,” said Parks Mullis. “At that time, I called Garland Pierce and asked him what we needed to do to get The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. We needed three letters of recommendation and I immediately got them from Sen. Bill Purcell, Drag Kimrey and Bill Floyd.”

Mullis added the two are the most deserving individuals he’s ever known and are always willing to help anyone who needs it.

“We just can’t believe that people bestowed us such an honor on us,” Sylvia said. “What we’ve done through the years is something that we’ve loved being a part of — this church and this community are just so special to us. We’re grateful that God has given us the years to do what we’ve been able to do. We thank those who put their names on the nominations, we’re forever grateful.”

Both were surprised by the award, with Sylvia saying she was overwhelmed when she was presented with it and Mullis said he made sure it was done on the anniversary of the church, which also has a special place for the couple.

“I came in 1969 as their first full-time minister of music and organist,” Sylvia said. “I met him the first month I was here and we married in 1971 — and we’ve been here ever since. I was at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church for 12 years doing the same, but other than that I was here.”

Once the Stewarts were presented with the award, Interim Pastor Jeanne Baucom read a letter from Lee Duncan, a former music minister at the church who currently resides in Georiga.

“When Parks told me that First Baptist Church was recognizing Kemp and Sylvia, I jumped for joy,” Duncan wrote. “No two deserve it more. I’ve known them since 1977 and we have remained in contact over all those 44 years … Sylvia once told me that I was the little brother she always wanted. However, I had the tendency to intentionally annoy her, so she always added that she learned after she got to know me why the Lord had not given her a little brother.”

Duncan’s shared several stories of Sylvia in his letter including saying that Syliva could fill the church at the mere mention of her name. For Kemp, he mentioned his work in sharing the services via video.

“Kemp’s, Eddie Ballenberger’s and Bill Floyd’s cable television ministry not only enabled shut-ins to worship at First Baptist Church via TV but advertised our First Baptist Church to Scotland County,” Duncan said. “Before I left First Baptist Church I made three 90-minute videos of my favorite church music … without Kemp, those services would have been lost into thin air. I get such joy from watching those videos from time to time, it is difficult to put into words.

“In my decades of church music since age 14, I have never seen anything that even begins to compare to Kemp and Sylvia’s lifetime of ministry,” Duncan added. “I bow to their incredible witnesses.”

Baucom added she was thrilled to have the award presented along with the celebration of 143 years.

“I could not be more pleased,” Baucom said. “No one deserves it more than Kemp and Syliva they’re some of God’s best and finest.”

The church’s 143 years

“This church has been a presence of Christ in this community longer than most of us have been alive,” Baucom said. “This is a joyful thing and such great news. It’s wonderful that we’re still alive and well in this community.”

Baucom began her journey with First Baptist in 1986 as a minister for Christian education before leaving in 1993.

“I began as interim pastor in January,” Baucom said. “And they took a vote on Sept. 12 and issued the call to serve as their senior pastor which will begin in October … so I’m on round two.”

Baucom will also be the first female pastor in the 143-year history of the church as well.

“It’s been a gift from God, I am delighted and honored and nervous all at once,” Baucom said. “I’m to lead them into their future and that’s always intimidating work but it’s so meaningful and I’m so glad to be among this group of people they’re such a wonderful and loving bunch.

“It’s been a faithful and committed group of people to God and this community for 143 years and they still have a lot of light and service to offer,” Baucom added. “We’re just glad to be able to offer ministry in this communtiy.”

