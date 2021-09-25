Scotland County Schools selected for new initiative

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools has joined a network that is set to help districts advance in student-centered, equity-focused, future-driven education.

The district has joined Learning 2025, which is administered by the AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

Scotland County Schools will be one of more than 100 systems that are being used as models for what the program can do. The model districts will help guide and reposition partner districts efficiently by sharing successful practices and successes, as well as challenges.

“Serving as a demonstration site by participating in this initiative is an honor for Scotland County Schools,” said Scotland County Schools Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “We look forward to working with other school districts from across the country to learn more about their strategic improvement efforts as we implement our new five-year strategic plan. In addition, our staff will be able to network with peers nationwide, and share strategic ideas and winning solutions in our collective effort to strengthen our communities and raise student outcomes.”

According to AASA Executive Director Daniel A. Domenech, the goal of the program is to galvanize and synergize thought leaders from all sectors to emerge from the pandemic in better shape than they were before. The initiative ensures that educators are empowered and equipped to meet whole learners’ needs by personalizing and customizing instruction involving students in designing their own learning and coordinating resources.

“This report contains a blueprint to empower school districts to design their plans and meet the specific needs of their learners, educators and communities,” said Kristi Wilson, 2020-21 president of AASA.