JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Scotland County Republican Party held a BBQ plate fundraiser on Friday for lunch and dinner, and cars were already backed out of the drive before noon. Volunteers working the event said more than 100 plates had already been delivered before the 11:30 a.m. drive-thru opened up. Residents who decided to purchase plates got BBQ, baked beans, slaw, a roll, a dessert and tea for their meal.