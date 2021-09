JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Restoring Hope Executive Director Faye Coates sat beside Main Street on Tuesday flagging down cars and pointing them in the direction of free snacks. The organization periodically gives away food to Scotland County residents and, during Tuesday’s event, the group was handing out a variety of chips such as Lay’s new Doritos Cool Ranch cross-over chip, Cracker Jacks and another Lays crossover of Wavy Funyuns Onion flavor.