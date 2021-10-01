Teen charged

wihy crimes

LUMBERTON — A teen surrendered Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to recent weapons crimes in the Clyborn Pines community in Lumberton.

Travis Hunt, 18, surrendered Wednesday and was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and cyberstalking, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Hunt is the third person jailed this week in connection with the crimes.

***

Powell Funds

are coming

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is distributing more than $143.1 million in state street aid through Powell Bill funds, some of which is coming to Robeson County.

Among Robeson County municipalities receiving funds are Fairmont, with the initial allocation of $36,680.91 of its total $73,361.82; Lumber Bridge, $1,769.21 of $3,538.41; Lumberton, $ 270,845.75 of $541,691.49; Maxton, $32,974.96 of $65,949.91; McDonald, $1,602.86 of $3,205.71; Parkton, $8,842.17 of $17,684.34; Pembroke, $39,521.57 of $79,043.14; Red Springs, $43,720.03 of $87,440.06; Rennert, $4,039.72 of $8,079.44; Rowland, $17,665.69 of $35,331.37; and St. Pauls, $29,991.66 of $59,983.31.

***

United Way

gets Duke grant

CHARLOTTE – The Duke Energy Foundation on Tuesday awarded $25,000 to the United Way of Richmond County.

Michelle Parrish, executive director, United Way of Richmond County, was grateful for the grant.

“After the most challenging 18 months our small businesses have experienced, the Duke Energy Hometown Revitalization Grant program provides important relief for business owners bouncing back from the strain of the pandemic and looking to stabilize and grow their businesses into the next chapter,” Parrish said.

***

Samaritan Colony to

build recovery center

ROCKINGHAM — The State Employees Credit Union on Thursday awarded Samaritan Colony a $1 million grant to support their planned Women’s Recovery Center, a 14-bed residential drug and alcohol addiction treatment center that will operate alongside their existing treatment center for men.

Samaritan Colony’s planning for the new facility had stalled for a period while they sought funding, a period which was elongated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this gift has finally allowed them to cover the cost of construction.

From Champion Media reports