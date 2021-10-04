Man arrested after stabbing

WAGRAM— A man has been arrested in connection to a Thursday evening stabbing.

According to Det. Amanda Williams with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Ernest Persinger was arrested Friday for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was given a $30,000 bond.

The stabbing occurred around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Harold Morris Road. The Sheriff’s Office and local EMS responded to the scene and found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was life-flighted to an out-of-county hospital and as of Friday, he was coherent and stable.

