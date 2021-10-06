Additional leave approved for county employees

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Board of Commissioners voted to give county employees 80 additional hours of administrative leave to help those who may be out of work due to COVID.

After much discussion, the board was able to agree that the benefit will be eligible for all full-time and permanent part-time county employees. Commissioner Carol McCall made the motion to accept the proposal with Commissioner Tim Ivey giving a second — there were no board members in opposition.

“This will also be available to new employees immediately after being hired,” said McCall. “This way if they are hired, come to work and five days later they have COVID, they are covered.

“This policy (became) effective as of Sept. 16 and will continue until the board deems it is no longer necessary,” added McCall.

The updated policy has not been completed at this time.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Nov. 1 for its regular meeting.

