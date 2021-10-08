College to hold scholarship ceremony in memory of ‘The Rev’

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will hold a special ceremony Oct. 23 for the establishment of the Rev Scholarship in memory of the late Rev. Ricky Jacobs, who was the former chaplain for Richmond County Raiders sports teams.

“Ricky Jacobs spent 30 years on the sidelines of every Raiders game providing spiritual support and guidance to countless young men and women,” said Hal Shuler, associate vice president of Development at RichmondCC.

Shuler also was the head football coach for the Raiders from 1991 to 1996 and athletic director from 2001 to 2007, so he knew the “Rev.” well, as he was affectionately called by everyone.

“If there was an athletic contest on the Raider campus, you could find the Rev. there cheering them on,” Shuler said. “He did not miss many games at Richmond Senior High School or the local middle schools.”

Jacobs, 68, passed away Sept. 25, 2020, after a month-long battle with health complications. A United States Army veteran, he practiced ministry for 36 years. He spent 34 of those years as the pastor of Southside Free Will Baptist Church in Ellerbe. Jacobs also spent time as a substitute teacher at Richmond Senior High.

“Raider athletics lost their greatest fan. Raider games will not be the same without him,” Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler tweeted shortly after the news of Jacobs’ passing.

Head football coach Bryan Till had the pleasure of having Jacobs on his sidelines for the past four years.

“Rev. was a larger than life presence who loved Jesus Christ and loved people. I can still hear his laugh and see his face on the sidelines and in my office. He devoted countless hours to kids and families in this area and wanted nothing more than to see the joy on their faces during a victorious competition,” Till said. “I am thankful for the time I got to spend with him, for his friendship, and for the hope that I will see him later on in heaven. It is a hope I know many have thanks to his continuous message about Jesus.”

The Rev Scholarship established through the RichmondCC Foundation will be awarded to former Richmond Raiders athletes who pursue a degree or workforce training at RichmondCC. The scholarship was funded by gifts from friends, family, former players, former coaches and many Raiders fans.

“Ricky wanted the best for all he came in contact with,” Shuler said. “This scholarship is a way to remember Ricky, but more importantly to help all Raider athletes who want to pursue their education beyond high school and better their lives with a college degree or career training.”

The College will hold a special scholarship and fundraising ceremony at the Robinette Building at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Anyone who felt the special blessings of the Rev. Ricky Jacobs is invited to attend and celebrate his life and contributions to Richmond County.

For more information, contact Shuler at 910-410-1807 or email [email protected]