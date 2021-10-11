Operation Christmas Child is in full swing

LAURINBURG — As Christmas approaches, organizations have started gearing up towards providing Christmas joy to those children who may be less fortunate.

“Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse,” said Drop-off Team Leader Linda Marshall. “It delivers shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children around the world as a tangible expression of God’s love.

“Samaritan’s Purse is bringing shoebox gifts and the message of the gospel to more than 100 unreached people groups each year,” added Marshall. “Many of the children have never received a gift. Many have never had items that belonged just to them. This is a way to show them love and hope.”

Marshall said many of those involved would like to help in areas of the world that they can’t physically reach, but with a shoebox, they can reach children with their love and the love of God.

“Pre-printed shoeboxes can be picked up at the Living Water Christian Resource store in Laurinburg and at The Laurinburg Exchange office,” said Marshall.

Anyone needing more boxes or large amounts can contact Marshall at 910-506-4179.

“I have a limited amount, but I can share,” said Marshall. “These shoeboxes are given to children in need around the world. Along with their shoebox, they receive The Greatest Gift booklet in their language telling them about Jesus. Many times, this booklet is shared with family members and neighbors in the community further spreading the Gospel.

“A little girl in Columbia opened her Operation Christmas Child shoebox and was overjoyed to receive soap,” added Marshall. “She began to rub the bar of soap on her face and laugh excitedly. It is amazing that something as simple as a bar of soap can make a child so happy.”

Marshall also said one shoebox recipient, Luis, grew up in poverty in Panama. His dream was to attend school, but he was not able to because his family could not afford school supplies.

“Luis’ mother encouraged him to pray that God would provide,” said Marshall. “A few weeks later, Luis received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift filled with school supplies he desperately needed. Not only was Luis reminded of God’s faithfulness, he was also able to go to school.

“In a refugee camp, there was a boy who had lost his parents in Angola’s long-running civil war and his brother was dying,” Marshall continued. “He was angry with everybody, but when Operation Christmas Child came, he was different. When he began to open the shoebox and see all the gifts, he wept openly. He had been suffering, but now was rejoicing. He learned that he was loved and not forgotten.”

For information on Operation Christmas Child and the recommended items, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]