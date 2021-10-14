Courtesy photo

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg sponsors an “Adopt A Classroom” project and gives financial assistance for students’ needs for three autistic classrooms at Sycamore Lane Primary School and Wagram Elementary School. Checks for $300 each were presented to principals, Maxine Brown of Wagram Elementary (pictured far left) and Elizabeth Harrell of Sycamore Lane Primary School (pictured far right). Pilot members serving on the Projects Committee making the presentation are Danny Russell, Sandra Hoffman and Ann Steinbrink.