Optimist Club ready to continue fish-fry tradition

LAURINBURG — On Wednesday, the Optimist Club of Laurinburg’s Fish Fry will be serving up freshly cooked fish, shrimp and chicken, according to club member Ron Riggins. And this time, residents will have the option of driving through or dining on-site.

“We are keeping our entrance and exit the same as before,” said Riggins. “Patrons can turn down the dirt drive and enter through the side where the ticket tent will be and drive around to the other gate to exit.

“As for those dining in, they can enter the same way and there will be parking available behind the ticket tent,” added Riggins.

In the past, tickets have been available for pre-sale before the event, however, the Optimist Club has decided to only do in-person sales.

“We do ask that if anyone will be picking up 10 or more plates to call Tommy Brigman at 910-280-0179 to place those orders so we can have them ready for you,” said Riggins. “They can call ahead of time or the day of the sale as long as they call before 10 a.m. that day.“

Those wishing to purchase plates will have the option to buy them during the first shift which is 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. as well as a dinner option which is from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

“We are prepared to make 2400 plates on Wednesday,” said Riggins. “The last two plate sales sold out.

“We look forward to seeing and serving everyone that comes through,” added Riggins. “We have been doing this plate sale since 1980. Also, all proceeds go to youth programs Optimist does for the community.”

