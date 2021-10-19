Rotary Club gets update on water and sewer projects in city

LAURINBURG — There are 189 miles of water pipeline and 200 miles of sewer pipeline in the city of Laurinburg. Those were just two of the big numbers shared by Chuck Willis of Willis Engineering on Tuesday as he spoke with the Rotary Club about the city’s Capital Improvement Program.

“It’s a lot of pipeline to maintain, and a lot of it is not new,” he said. “They’ve been around a while.”

Willis also shared that:

— There are 17,500 customers served by the city water and sewer department

— It’s all done with 22 city staffers

— The annual operations budget is $7.62 million

— The CIP plan is budgeted for $37.4 million over 10 years

— The value of the water and sewer facilities is more than $500 million

Willis then broke down the projects currently underway.

He said the distribution system improvements are 90% complete for Phase I, which can be seen along Johns Road and under Hwy. 74. Phase II, which will take the project north from Woodlawn, is now in design and will cost $.2 million.

“A lot of this takes some very careful coordination,” Willis said.

The raw water well project includes 15 wells which are dug 200 feet deep, each producing 450 gallons of water per minute.

“These wells require constant maintenance and sometimes replacement,” he said. “We replace two or three wells each year.”

Another CIP is the sanitary sewer project, which Willis said is complete and under budget — including a thorough smoke testing.

“We found a lot of small defects — nothing major — in the older pipes,” Willis said. “We will need to reline most of those.”

The upcoming projects include pump station improvements at the 33 city pump stations, the average age of which is 25 years old; and a sanitary sewer rehabilitation for Bridge Creek and College Park, which is the city’s largest project with a budget of $8.951 million.

“We hope to avoid expanding the water treatment plant by doing these projects, because an expansion would be very expensive,” Willis said. “You can expect to see a lot of construction activity over the next two years/

“This is a tremendous undertaking, and the city has been very careful in how it is spending this money,” he added.

Willis said the city has been fortunate to receive low-interest loans to help pay for these projects.

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, the city is doing the projects with loans because it is not eligible for grants, “because our rates are well below the state’s median range.”

