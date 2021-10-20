Crimestoppers holding raffle

LAURINBURG — After seven years, local law enforcement is working to get Scotland Crimestoppers fully operational, but organizers are working on raffles to raise money for the program and help keep residents safe.

According to Capt. Chris Young from the Laurinburg Police Department, the program is hoping to do one raffle per month with a limit of 200 tickets being sold.

The next drawing is on Nov. 4 and will be an Annke surveillance camera system valued at $163. The system includes cameras for indoor and outdoor cameras along with a one terabyte hard-drive, among other items.

For tickets, contact Young or Det. Jeff Cooke at Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211; Lt. Darryl Ford or Capt. Randy Dover at Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

“Scotland Crimestoppers is still happening,” Young said. “We’re currently working with the phone company to make sure the phone line is completely anonymous before it’s fully operational, because we want to ensure that anonymity. But we are working closely with them on it.”

The phone lines will allow for individuals to call in tips for wanted individuals, crimes that have been committed and if that tip that’s provided leads to an arrest that person who called can get paid.

Crimestoppers is a national organization that spans the United States to create a network of local programs that work together to prevent and solve crimes in communities and schools across the nation.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]