McNair Lecture Series set at St. Andrews

LAURINBURG – The McNair Lecture Series returns to St. Andrews on Tuesday.

The Laurinburg and surrounding communities are invited to join together on the campus of St. Andrews at 7 p.m. in the Avinger Auditorium.

The John Calvin McNair Lecture in Theology and Science is an annual lectureship that is supported by two permanent endowments: The John Calvin McNair Fund and the William C. Powell M.D. Fund. This year’s lecture features Dr. Kriti Sharma, a microbiologist and microbial ecologist at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). She is the author of Interdependence: Biology and Beyond. Dr. Sharma holds a PhD in Biological Sciences from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Masters in Biological Sciences from Duke University.

Dr. Sharma’s lecture is titled Biology, Interdependence, and the Unceasing Process of Creation. Of her lecture, Dr. Sharma asks the audience, “What if the world was not created just once? What if it comes into being anew in each moment, and this creation depends upon our participation? Contra the view of creative forces as somehow preceding creation (as in the highly influential metaphor of the gene as the primary creator of the organism that precedes the organism), new views of development and ecology emerging from the biological sciences can elucidate what is meant by creation – the origin of matter, of life, of our species, and of each organism – as participatory, relational, and arising in interdependence.”

The lecture is hosted by St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, and held in the Avinger Auditorium. The lecture is open for the community to attend. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. A recorded video of the lecture will be made available via YouTube. All guests are invited to attend a reception following the lecture.

There will be light hors d’oeuvres and guests will have the opportunity to talk with Dr. Sharma.