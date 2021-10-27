Committee puts Patterson, Ward in the hot seat over $575,000 snafu

LAURINBURG — The Industrial Development Funds Grant Committee, which is investigating the loss of two state grants that county taxpayers are now being foirced to repay a $575,000 state loan, met on Wednesday and brought in County Manager Kevin Patterson and Economic Development Director Mark Ward to question them about their involvement.

“Yes, we made mistakes,” said Patterson. “It is our fault. I am not going to say there is blame to be spread around. Through the course of this, I thought I had found positive solutions, however, those did not work out.”

Patterson’s comment came after Commissioners Tim Ivey, Whit Gibson and Darrell “B.J.” Gibson — who was sitting in for Commissioner Clarence McPhatter — questioned him on several issues they had with emails that were previously provided to them.

“One of my big questions is, why are there so few emails from you (Patterson.),” said Ivey. “What was your actual involvement in this project and are the emails missing or was there no other conversation with you to the others involved?”

Patterson explained that most of his involvement was in person and over the phone, not through email.

The commissioners also wanted to determine the process for writing a check.

“Why in the devil write a check, knowing we were not going to be reimbursed and not looking for other options?” asked Ivey.

“There had to be a better solution,” continued Ivey. “We did not have a legal obligation to the (railroad company TRACK), because there was no binding, legal written agreement with them. So again, to this day, we still are not legally bound and, if taken to court, TRACK would not have been able to sue us.”

Ward replied to Ivey’s question by saying that he “hated to say why because the person was not there to defend himself.”

“He is not here, but Bob Davis told us that we had a moral obligation to pay the money,” said Ward.

Tthe Board of Commissioners is now expected to have a closed session during its Monday meeting with State Auditor Beth Wood.

“She had planned to be here today, as well as Monday, but she had a conflicting schedule,” said Whit Gibson.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Scotland County Emergency Operations Center, located 1403 West Blvd.

