Swarms of bikers to pass through Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Cycle North Carolina representatives Mike and Holly Anderson visited Laurinburg on Monday to work out some of the details before bringing 1000 bicyclists for a brief stay in October of 2022.

“This will be the first time in 10 years that we have stayed over in Laurinburg,” said Mike, who is also the travel director. “About four or five years ago we stopped in Laurinburg so the riders could rest but we did not stay over.”

During their last stop in Laurinburg, some of the Cycle North Carolina staff were taken to visit with and watch the Golden Knight’s parachute.

“So on this trip, we will be setting up at Legion Park where many of our cyclists will stay and camp,” said Mike. “We are here today to talk with local hotels so we have other options for the riders who don’t want to camp.

“We will also be accompanied by tractor-trailers that house showers and we will haul porta johns with us for those who will be staying at the park,” Mike added.

According to Mike, the group travels anywhere from 50 to 80 miles a day and stops for a break about every 10 to 14 miles.

“We have riders from all age groups,” Mike said. “In our last ride, the youngest was 7 years old and the oldest was 87 years old. It creates a chance for them to see and experience things. They are able to get a feel for places they may have otherwise not visited.”

For the Thursday evening of the biker’s visit, Tourism Director Cory Hughes is working on plans to entertain the riders and give them a chance to meet some Scotland County residents.

“We want to have something big like Laurinburg After 5 to allow them to mingle with residents and see some of the great things we do here,” said Hughes. “I think this is a great opportunity, not only for economic reasons but also as a way to showcase Laurinburg.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have them coming back,” added Hughes. “We couldn’t be happier.”

The group’s actual travel plans have not been finalized, but according to Mike, they will be mapped out and ready in time for the ride.

“Our director will actually map out the trip and then will drive it before the ride to see if there are any heavy traffic areas or major intersections we may need help passing through,” said Mike.

More details on the riders and their journey will be available as it gets closer to the date of the event.

