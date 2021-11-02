Several topics discussed during commissioner meeting

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners kicked off its meeting with a closed session to hold a conversation with members from the State Auditors Office.

The chat between the two agencies came after the board decided to create a committee consisting of three commissioners to dig into what caused a $575,000 deficit to county taxpayers.

After the closed session was completed, members of the community were allowed back inside so the meeting could continue as usual.

One of the other items on the list for the night was Scotland Community Health Clinic Executive Director Ginger Cousin’s request for financial assistance from the county to help with operations so the clinic can continue helping members of the community to the best of its abilities.

The board also discussed the future of the IEJ School and the new Laurel Hill Community Center. Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building will be held on Friday at 9 a.m.

