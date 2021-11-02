Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Deluca Street reported to the police department on Friday that two air-conditioning units valued at $400 was taken from the residence. Entry to the residence was made through an unsecured front door.

Larceny

MAXTON — A resident of Benton Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that the tires and rims of their vehicle were stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Durso Street reported to the police department on Friday that their outdoor fire pit valued at $80 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — Southeast Farm Equipment reported to the police department on Saturday that two buckets of hydraulic oil and a roll of netwrap totaling $500 was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Saturday that their 9mm handgun valued at $200 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bridle Path Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office Saturday that unknown persons stole their 2014 Kia Optima.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sherbrooke Circle reported to the police department on Monday that a diamond watch valued at $3,000 was stolen from them.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that a car battery valued at $100 was taken.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had kicked their vehicle and caused $300 in damages.

Fraud

LAUREL HILL — A resident of King David Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen their identity.

LAURINBURG — A 66-year-old Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Monday that he was given a fraudulent check for $10,000 with instructions to deposit it into this account.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Alexander Avenue on Monday. Upon arrival at Alexander Avenue and Grant Street, a 21-year-old male of Grant Street with a gunshot wound was located. He was first transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a secondary medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. He refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

While one the scene officers saw a second male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his arm, however, when officers attempted to speak with him he fled on foot.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Alexander Dawson, 43, of Whiteville was arrested Friday for felony possession of stolen property, first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Willis, 29, of Whiteville was arrested Friday for felony possession of stolen property, first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Akimas Rose, 27, of Whiteville was arrested Friday for felony possession of stolen property, first-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Don Webb, 36, of Carthage was arrested Saturday on a warrant for felony strangulation and assault on a female from Moore County. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Charles Brown, 34, of Prince Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Willie Bethea, 36, of Center Street was arrested Saturday for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of Suboxone strips. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — A 14-year-old male was arrested Monday for possession of a stolen firearm. The firearm was a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol that was reported stolen in August from Laurinburg.