Election results for Scotland County

MUNICIPLE ELECTIONS

— Following are the unofficial election results from absentee, one-stop and election day totals.

East Laurinburg Mayor

Gail Chavis (write-in) ……6

Terry Godwin (write-in) … 4

Joni Weatherford (write-in) … 1

East Laurinburg Council

(three seats)

Glenda Locklear (write-in) … 10

Judy Hogan (write-in) …….. 6

Terry Godwin (write-in) ….. 6

Tyresa Haywood ……. 3

Gail Chavis (write-in) …… 2

Mary Scott (write-in) …… 1

Debbie Clark (write-in) … 1

Grant Cobb (write-in) ….. 1

Gibson Mayor

Gwen Arrigon ………..…… 52

Archie Herring (write-in) … 40

Annie Chavis Taylor ..… 19

Gibson Town Council

(three seats)

Adam Liles …………….. 64

Eric Stubbs ……………. 64

Marjorie Whitlock ….. 73

Howard Chavis ………. 54

Greg Leech …………….. 54

Archie Herring (write-in) … 3

Lillie McLaurin (write-in) … 2

Maxton Town Board

(two seats)

Virgil Hutchinson ….. 12

Emmett Morton …….. 11

Victor Womack Sr. …. 8

Wagram Mayor

George Purcell ……….. 57

Barbara Pierce ……….. 53

Wagram Town Board

(three seats)

Hyder Massey Jr. …… 77

Robert McLaughlin … 63

Lori Reynolds ………… 50

*268 ballots cast out of 1,088 registered voters for 24.68%