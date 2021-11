JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

City of Laurinburg Public Works crews worked to assemble the Christmas Tree that will sit in the Laurinburg art garden at the corner of Church and Main Street throughout the holidays. The workers looked to be almost finished putting it together around 12:30 p.m.

Crew Member Cody Stewart carried the star to the top of the Christmas tree to finish off the assembly with the help of a city-owned bucket truck.