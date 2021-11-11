Habitat Restore offers chili for veterans

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Habitat for Humanity Restore honored area veterans on Thursday and showed its appreciation by serving chili beans to the men and women who have served their country.

Jessi Norton, owner of Fly Crew Creations, was the lady behind the meal and she also catered the event last year.

“This is just a way for us to show we do care about our veterans,” said Norton. “I love to cook and am trying to boost my catering company — but today we are providing the meal at no charge for all of our veterans.”

Last year, according to Norton, at least 65 veterans were served meals.

“Last year we provided hot dogs,” said Norton. “This year we have prepared enough beans to serve between 150 to 200.”

Those 65 attended the event last year despite the rainy weather.

“We are hoping that with the better temperatures and the fact that it is not raining, we will be able to see more than we did last year,” said Norton. “We started serving at 11 a.m. and by 11:45 a.m. I think we probably had bout 10 or more come through for a bowl.”

Norton will also possibly cater the Thanksgiving dinner held at the Habitat Restore.

“I will know more about Thanksgiving as it gets a little closer,” said Norton.

