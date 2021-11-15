Christmas events aplenty

LAURINBURG — The Christmas season is on the horizon and ‘Tis The Season has several events lined up to help brighten the holidays.

“We are selling our memorial wreaths now,” said Director Terry Parker. “Wreaths are $25 each and will be placed on the wall of the Christian Book Store behind the art garden. We will have a ceremony where each name will be called and a bell range after each.”

Wreaths can be purchased at ;Tis The Season in downtown Laurinburg or any real estate agency in Laurinburg.

“The ceremony will be on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m.,” said Parker. “Purchases are not limited to memorials. They can also be purchased to honor a person or an organization.

“We also have trees still available on Main Street,” continued Parker. “Any organization interested in purchasing a tree to decorate should do so as soon as possible because all decorations need to be finished no later than Saturday ahead of Christmas on Main which is Sunday.“

Trees can be purchased at ‘Tis The Season and are $100 each.

“This is the last opportunity to purchase one,” emphasized Parker. “Christmas on Main will start at 1 p.m. and our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will follow at 5 p.m.”

Also on the list of upcoming Christmas celebrations is the 2021 Jackson’s Diesel Service annual Christmas Parade, which will be held on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

“The final deadline for parade entries is Thursday,” said Parker. “Anyone interested in participating in this year’s parade can contact the Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce for prices and details.”

Parker said there are also $100 sponsorships available and any interested in those can also contact the chamber or Tis The Season.

“Last but certainly not least is our Great Christmas Light Contest,” said Parker. “This year’s prizes are $200 for third place, $300 for second and the grand prize will be $500. All applications will need to be completed by Thanksgiving.”

Also, according to Parker, there will be an entry fee of $10 to help cover the cost of the signs that will be placed in the yards.

“Please make sure to get your applications in on time for this,” said Parker. “We want to make sure we have all the locations in time to get them on the map.”

Residents can call ‘Tis The Season at 443-722-1590 or 910-280-1874. To contact the Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, call 910-276-7420.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]