School bus struck by car

LAURINBURG — According to information supplied by Scotland County Schools, Scotland County Schools Bus No. 289 was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of the accident, there were two students and two staff on board.

A single vehicle struck the bus from behind while the bus was stopped at a railroad crossing on Hwy. 401. Parents were notified immediately. All SCS staff and students were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment and clearance.

There were no serious injuries to any SCS students or staff. The condition of the driver of the vehicle is unknown at this time.