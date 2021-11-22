Couple releases “Give Me Christ” in time for the holidays

LAURINBURG — Fresh off the success of their Billboard chart-topping single “We Are One,” David and Tiffany Spencer is finishing the year with a release in time for the holiday season. “Give Me Christ” is a gentle reminder to keep Christ as the focus this year.

“I remember when companies were encouraging everyone to use Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas out of the fear of offending someone,” David said, who added excluding Christ is not an option for him, prompting him to pen this song.

“Give Me Christ” will be available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded on Friday.

David and Tiffany Spencer share an extraordinary bond in life. Not only are they happily married, but they also have cohesion in creating and performing great music. Their unique blend is bright, warm and always conveys a message in line with their Christian values. Their love for God and each other is always reflected in their music.

“I love the lights, gifts, and all the holiday cheer, but nothing compares to the gift Jesus gave the world,” Tiffany said. “If I don’t have anything under the tree this year, just Give Me Christ.”

The husband-wife duo recently received high honors at the eighth annual ceremony Dunamis Gospel Award in Winston-Salem, earning a pair of awards for Dunamis Artist of the Year and Dunamis CD/Song of the Year.

Both David and Tiffany were born and raised in Lumberton but now reside in Laurinburg. Tiffany is a music educator at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. David serves as the communications specialist for Lumbee River EMC.