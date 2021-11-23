Closings for the Thanksgiving holiday

LAURINBURG — As Thanksgiving approaches, many businesses, as well as federal, state city and county offices, will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Following are the closings around Scotland County:

— All county offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement, medical and a few others will be on hand.

— All city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Essential personnel such as law enforcement and a few others will be on hand.

— Public Works will be closed Thursday and Friday. Those who get their trash picked up on those days will be picked up on Wednesday this week.

— The U.S. Post Office will be closed Thursday and there will be no home or business delivery.

— There will be no federal, state, county or local courts open Thursday and Friday.

— All schools in Scotland County will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the holiday.

— The Laurinburg Exchange office will be closed on Thursday and reopen on Friday at 8:30 a.m.