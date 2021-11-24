Man arrested for providing alcohol and drugs to a minor

LAURINBURG — A call from a concerned mother led to the arrest of a Laurinburg man Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Chris Young from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the Scotland Inn around 12:40 p.m. to meet with a mother and her 13-year-old juvenile. The two had been staying at the Scotland Inn and she had begun allowing her son to hang out with 32-year-old Daytwaun Tremaine Hair, who also resided at the motel.

The mother told officers she was at first OK with the two hanging out, but then she learned that Hair was allowing her child to consume alcohol and smoke marijuana. When she learned of that she called law enforcement.

Hair was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $1,500 bond.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]