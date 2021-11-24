RCC extends free tuition to all eligible students

LUMBERTON – Paying for classes just got a lot easier for many students at Robeson Community College. Free college is now available at Robeson Community College to all eligible students who enroll in at least 6 credit hours for the Spring 2022 semester.

The college will utilize funding available through federal, state, and other resources to offer free tuition through our curriculum programs during the Spring 2022 semester. This assistance is being made available to help students recover from the pandemic and help get them back into the classroom.

Students must complete an application for Robeson Community College, available at www.robeson.edu/apply. Then students must complete the free application for student aid (FAFSA). Once those two items are completed, students can then complete the financial aid intake form using the credentials they receive upon completion of the RCC application. The intake form is available from the homepage of the website, under quick links and e-forms.

Contact the RCC Financial Aid office, located in Building 13, at 910-272-3352 or [email protected] if you have questions.

Exclusions apply and it should be noted that this offer does not apply to continuing education, short-term training, or workforce development classes.

History museum premiers ‘Art Through the Ages’ exhibit

LUMBERTON — The late Benjamin Forest Williams is known for many things; most notable being the first curator of N.C. Museum of Art.

What many don’t know is that his roots tie back to Lumberton, where he was born on Christmas Day back in 1925. His mother, Mamie Williams, was Lumberton’s postmaster until 1958.

An artist, he studied at the Corcoran School of Art and Black Mountain College before ultimately receiving a degree from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He then studied in France with Henri Matisse before being recalled to North Carolina to join the North Carolina Museum of Art in 1949, where he was appointed Curator in 1956 and served until 1979. He also served as North Carolina State University’s Curator of Art, and was instrumental in starting the Friends of the College series and the Gregg Museum.

Williams’ footprint returns to his home in Lumberton, through the Robeson County History Museum’s latest exhibit “Art Through the Ages.”

The museum is free and open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Exceptions are made on major holidays.

Church provides turkey dinners for community

HAMLET — Cars were lined up all the way to US Hwy. 74 for the Thanksgiving feast at Kings Gate Church on Tuesday.

Kings Gate Church gave out free Thanksgiving dinners of turkey, ham, green beans and potato salad to the community from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deliveries were made to people who couldn’t come.

Outreach Coordinator Charles Knight said they had around 1,200 meals ready to serve. By 3 p.m., they had already shared 500 plates.

“We filled the plates up,” Knight said.

While this was a special event for the holiday season, every Tuesday Kings Gate Church provides food for those in need.

School system finding ways to address student absences

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Schools personnel are continuing to find ways to get students fully involved and participating in the classroom following last year’s sharp spike in absences resulting from the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, student attendance and absenteeism were problems that rose to the forefront in the virtual environment. Middle and high school students didn’t return to in-person learning until late spring 2021.

From August 2020 to March 2021, 10,439 letters were mailed out to families of K-12 students alerting them that their student had reached 3, 5 and finally 10 unexcused absences. Each time a student hit these numbers of unexcused absences, a corresponding C-3, C-5 and C-10 letter was sent home.

Broken down by each grade level, high school students in Richmond County received a total of 3,900 C-3, C-5 and/or C-10 letters. Middle school students received slightly over 2,500 letters; elementary school students received about 3,900 letters.

Three months into this school year, RCS has sent out 1,377 letters, which is an improvement over the 2020 statistics, but still lags behind the rate of student absenteeism pre-pandemic. From August 2019 to March 2020, 800 total letters were sent out across RCS.

From Champion Media reports