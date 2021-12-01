‘Great Christmas Light Contest’ registration extended to Friday

LAURINBURG — The deadline to sign up for the second annual “Great Christmas Light Contest” has been extended to Friday.

The ‘Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event will give the grand prize winner $500.

“We decided to extend the applications so that more people have a chance to sign up,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “This is such a fun event and it allows for people to get out of their homes and go around to get in the holiday spirit. The deadline to apply is Friday and we hope to have the map of all the homes that have entered out later in the afternoon.”

Besides the grand prize, there will be a second- and third-place winner who receive $300 and $200, respectively. The winners were originally meant to be announced during the Christmas Parade on Saturday, but with the extension of registration, it will be moved to later in December. There is a $10 registration fee for the contest.

“Last year we were in a pandemic, so we wanted to be able to do something fun and positive for the community during the holidays,” English said. “It was a way to get out of the house and go spend time with your family while enjoying some of the great displays put together by the community and it was such a positive thing that we wanted to bring it back this year.”

Last year there were more than two dozen entries on the list, ranging across the county, and English hopes more people will register with the extended deadline.

“A lot of people spend so much time on their Christmas light displays, it’s basically a work of art,” English said. “This is a way to get people out in the community on a route that will take them past many of the different displays so we hope by extending the deadline more people will sign up so that they can have their hard work recognized.”

To register, sign up at the ‘Tis the Season storefront at 301 S. Main St. or online at laurinburgchamber.com/lightitup.

