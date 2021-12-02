Healing Waters Ministries and “The Love Project”

In conjunction with Church Community Services, Northview Harvest Ministries, Scotland County Ministerial Alliance and Scotland County Management and Scotland County Department of Social Services

Saturday, December 4 from 8 AM – 5:30 PM at IEJ School Gym in Laurinburg, NC (First Come/First Served)

Pastor Niki Mays is Vice-president and Co-founder of Healing Waters Ministries. Reverend Mays has a heart for the nations and especially the mission’s field of the US. Her love for American missions birthed her own initiative “The Love Project”; as an outreach ministry helping hundreds of families in some of America’s most needy counties.

The love project has been helping people for over a decade. During the giveaway, families who are not served by other local Christmas programs are invited to “shop” from both new and gently used items including shoes, cloths, coats, toys. They will also have many food items, baby items such as diapers. Participants must have a form of ID and a valid address. This day begins at 8 AM and shoppers will be assisted on a first come first served basis.

VOLUNTEERS ARE STILL NEEDED FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON!

Saturday 12/4 (250 + Volunteers needed as personal shoppers, sorters and re-stockers,)

7 AM – UNTIL and we have a special need for afternoon and after 5:30 PM Volunteers.

So, after the Parade, if you can join us please just show up!

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided by Healing Waters Ministry to all volunteers on and Saturday

Volunteer OVERFLOW parking is at Galilee UMC and there will be shuttles back and forth!