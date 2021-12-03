18 residents sign up for “Great Christmas Light Contest”

LAURINBURG — The contestants for the second annual “Great Christmas Light Contest” have been revealed.
On Friday afternoon, Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English shared the list of addresses that are competing for the grand prize.
The list of homes participating are:
308 Prince St. in Laurinburg
1209 Blue Drive in Laurinburg
12081 Summer Lane in Laurinburg
809 Covenant Way in Laurinburg
1004 W. Scotsdale Road in Laurinburg
13960 Blue Woods Rad in Laurinburg
823 Gilchrist St. in Laurinburg
710 McLean St. in Laurinburg
12021 McCormick Drive in Maxton
12881 Stratford Dr in Laurinburg
13160 Currie Drive in Laurinburg
22601 Hoyle Circle in Maxton
11121 N. Gates Drive in Laurinburg
12361 Colinwood Circle in Laurinburg
12661 Cotton Drive in Laurinburg
408 Bundy Lane in Laurinburg
1207 Dunbar Drive in Laurinburg
808 N. Gill St. in Laurinburg
For a map of the participants, go to the Chamber’s Facebook page.