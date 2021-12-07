Love reigns in Scotland

LAURINBURG – The success of the Love Project this past weekend has Denise Riggins thinking. What if the Scotland County community came together like this to help the needy?

That’s the seed that Healing Waters Ministries sowed after Saturday’s event at IE Johnson School.

“The goal is for the community to learn how to work together after seeing that get done,” Riggins, of Church Community Services of Scotland County, said.

So, how did the Love Project find its way to Scotland County?

Prayer, said Riggins.

The couple behind the Love Project are the founders of Healing Waters Ministry, which is based out of Erin, Tenn., pastors Jeremy and Niki Mays.

Niki Mays’s love for American missions birthed the initiative “The Love Project” as an outreach ministry helping hundreds of families in some of America’s most needy counties.

The couple has been traveling the country for 11 years, bringing the gospel and necessities to needy people in different communities.

“God led her to come here,” Riggins said. “This is the first time they’ve been here.”

Scotland County Commissioner Darrel “B.J.” Gibson said the event ran smoothly.

“The word was if you see it and you want it, it’s yours, there were no limitations,” Gibson said. “We had absolutely not one hiccup and not one complaint. People left crying, in tears, just so thankful for what they received.”

Between 2,500 and 3,000 people were served during The Love Project, Riggins said. While the Love Project won’t be back to Scotland County, “it’s one and done,” Riggins said.

While she said the Scotland County community works together to provide holiday gifts for the needy, Riggins wonders if the community can come together to do something like the Love Project next year.

“We work together to make sure we don’t overlap, but after seeing this, I wonder if the community can come together to do something this large, “ she said.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]