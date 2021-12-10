Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton and Marlboro County, S.C.) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.

***

Dec. 11

— Nashville Missionary Baptist Church in Maxton will host a Breakfast With Santa, a buffet-style breakfast to raise money for the Fierce All-Stars and Fierce Dance Company. More information TBA.

Dec. 12

— Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, located at 600 W. Church St., will host a Service of Lessons and Carols at 11 a.m. the Service will feature a string quartet, harp, piano, organ, choir and soloists under the direction of Jose’ Rivera. The public is invited.

— Saint Luke United Methodist Church will present its free, annual Moravian Lovefeast beginning at 6:30 p.m. with special music. The service will start at 7 p.m. and include scripture reading, prayer, congregational carols and anthems presented by the Chancel Choir. During the service, all will be able to enjoy the traditional “feast” of Moravian buns and coffee. The church is located at 1501 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Ongoing

— Community members are invited to walk the outdoor labyrinth at the corner of Covington Street and Azure Court on the grounds of St. David Episcopal Church in Laurinburg. For social distancing and safety, allow only one person or one household unit on the labyrinth at a time. If others are around, also wear a mask. Also please note the ground/stones may be uneven so wear comfortable, stable shoes. Walking a prayer labyrinth can take 10 to 20-plus minutes, depending on personal preference and pace.

Used for thousands of years, labyrinths are present in almost every religious tradition and culture. Labyrinths have been part of the Christian experience from as early as the fourth century. In the 12th century, they became prominent in the great cathedrals of Europe. Medieval Christians walked labyrinths as an alternative to making a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

Recently, Christians have enjoyed renewed interest as modern “pilgrims” on their own spiritual journeys. The labyrinth has again become a tool to encourage prayer, meditation, and spiritual growth. The rhythm of walking, placing one foot in front of the other, quiets the mind, relaxes the body, and refreshes the spirit.

All are welcome to visit the labyrinth and experience a respite from anxiety and feel God’s presence in their lives.