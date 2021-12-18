Commissioners find mismanagement but no fraud in $575,000 grant misteps

LAURINBURG — After months of internal investigation, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners will be putting safeguards in place so there are no more issues like the loss of a $575,000 grant for the Edwards Wood Product project.

The Industrial Development Funds Grant Committee — made up of commissioners Whit Gibson, Tim Ivey and Clarence McPhatter — has been meeting since October to figure out what actually went wrong, not once but twice, on the same grant project.

The first project goes back to 2017, when Edwards Wood Products entered into an agreement with Scotland County to apply for a grant to help purchase a new fire system (water tower). The agreement was made and Edwards Wood Products promised to create 70 more jobs at their plant. However, work was begun prior to the completion of the necessary paperwork and the grant was nullified.

In efforts to correct the issue, the county entered into another agreement for a grant which would allow Edwards to install a railroad spur, but once again work began early and the grant was pulled back.

In a press release from the IDF Committee that was released Friday afternoon, it stated, “the committee reviewed hundreds of documents and emails that were able to be recovered over the course of a couple of months. The committee focused on the timeframe of May 2018 to the present.”

The committee shared a timeline about what had been found and concluded that the North Carolina State Auditor’s Office “found no fraud, malicious intent or any personal gain derived from this project.” Instead, it was found there had been mismanagement and that the event could have been avoided.

“Many missteps happened during this time,” the press release stated. “There was a lack of supervision of the project from several levels of government … proper authority to issue the check is not documented in any system, email, manually or any other form has been found. The issues found have been addressed, and safeguards put in place so it will never be a problem moving forward. The board is committed to stronger oversight of the operations of the EDC and other departments, to ensure compliance with all county policies and state laws.”

Commissioners would not comment further on Friday.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will meet again for its monthly meeting on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center located at 1403 West Blvd. in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]