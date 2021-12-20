Winter Wonderland event gives toys, bicycles

LAURINBURG — For the past 14 years, the Scotland County NAACP has worked to make sure kids in the community have at least one gift under the Christmas tree.

On Saturday, the NAACP hosted its Winter Wonderland event at Scotland Couty High School, where hundreds of cars lined up in the high school’s parking lot for the drive-through event. Families were also given boxes of facemasks during the event.

“We have enough for 500 kids,” event organizer Alexis Tyson said before the event began. “We want to make sure that every kid wakes up with something on Christmas morning. With the pandemic and everything that’s going on, even the inflation, we just want to make sure that every kid has at least one gift to open.”

All of the donations were new toys or bicycles. The toys were arranged by age group and cars were able to drive by the different tables so that the kids in the car could pick out their gifts.

Winter Wonderland is different these days, like much of everything else, due to COVID. In the past, the event was held inside and a free meal was served. But for the last two years, according to NAACP president Herman Tyson, the pandemic has made it a drive-through event.

Bright smiles were still clearly seen on kids’ faces as some got bikes, some received dolls and action figures. A number of volunteers helped with the event, passing out toys and Mrs. Santa Claus was on hand to give out candy and smiles.

The Rev. Garland Pierce started Winter Wonderland and he said it is just as important today as it was in 2007.

“There are some traditions we need to keep with and the NAACP has two, it’s back to school stay in school where we usually serve about 1,000 kids and this is our other event,” he said, “This is an event that the community looks forward to, and you can tell by the cars. It will make a difference in somebody’s life.”

This holiday season, there have been multiple outreach events from the Love Project to Christmas Cheer.

“I would hope there is no child in Laurinburg that would not have anything under the tree,” Pierce said.

