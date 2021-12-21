Scotland Health delivers Christmas cheer

LAURINBURG — Even though things continue to be different this year, the Christmas spirit is alive and well at Scotland Health. Over the years, many departments and practices throughout the hospital system have partnered with various organizations within our community to give back to the communities we serve.

This year, the Critical Care Unit Council took part in two separate projects. The team sponsored eight families of mothers who passed away in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital this year. Donations consisted of various items on each family’s “Wish List.”

Every item on each child’s list plus more were purchased by the various departments that joined to make this initiative a success. The items were loaded into a large trailer and delivered to the caregivers of the family. Another project was giving items to Project INASMUCH. The team was able to collect over 10 full boxes of individually wrapped food items.

Project INASMUCH is a local program designed to provide food bags to children who would possibly not have food during the weekend. These bags are given to designated children, referred by their teachers, each Friday during the school year.

La’Toscha Campbell, RN, Critical Care Unit council leader, stated, “Our entire team at Scotland Health is always willing and grateful to give back. Whenever we ask for our team to pitch in and give – they always come through. We truly have a team of healthcare heroes who want to make a difference not only within the walls inside of Scotland Health, but also within our community.”