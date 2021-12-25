This day especially, it’s all about Him

Community, today is Christmas morning. And a community family we are here.

We are all here another Christmas season. Merry Christmas everybody! I hope today is well with all of you. Today is the day that we come to worship and adore Christ the Lord. Christ the Lord came to earth over 2000 years ago; the greatest bombshell that ever-hit human history was when Christ came through 40 and 2 generations (Matt. 1:17), was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born through the Virgin Mary (Matt. 1:18).

But you know community, this is a good celebration this morning in that it causes all of us to focus on the one thing that is the most important purpose in us being alive this Christmas morning; we come to worship the King! Not just any King; not the King of England; but the King of Kings; you know, when we celebrate someone’s birthday we celebrate the person; don’t make sense to have a celebration about somebody or an occasion about a person and then don’t celebrate the person! how would we feel if somebody gave us a birthday dinner, but at the dinner they celebrate everybody but us? if only for that day we are the center of attention.

Today, on Christmas Day, we celebrate the fact that “It’s all about Him!” not me! Not the president of the United States; all of us are recipients of his grace but we are not the center of attention; it’s not about us! now this may be a blow to somebody’s pride, their ego may be bruised but I have to say, “it’s not about you either!” Some people think that it’s all about them! some even think that the church cannot function without them; in relationships, marriages some they think that it’s all about them; on the job they must be the center of attention; some even want the glory, the credit for what they do.

King Herod made it all about him; and he did not give God the glory … and God struck him and he was eaten with worms and he died (Acts 12:21-23). Manasseh reigned as King of Jerusalem. But he thought it was all about him. He did that which was evil in the sight of the Lord. The Lord spoke to him and his people, but they would not listen. But when the Lord afflicted him the bible says “he sought the Lord and humbled himself greatly before the Lord (2 Chr.33:12)”… “Then Manasseh knew that the Lord he was God (vs 13b).”

Nobody steals God’s glory! When we make it about us the Lord knows how to bring us down.

Community friends, it’s never about us; to think that it is, is a false sense of pride; we celebrate one another at birthday parties, anniversaries, appreciation services, and milestones; and that’s a good thing; some people have contributed mightily to certain causes that’s worth giving them commendations; there comes a time when we need to recognize individuals for their accomplishments here on earth; but friends, this whole season that we are celebrating, the lights, the nativity scenes, the singing, the carols, it’s all about him; I want to point out that this season is all about a savior that was born in Bethlehem to save us all … from being separated from Him forever in the lake of fire (Rev. 20:10). Because I hope we know, that if He came to save us, He came to save us from something.

We that know Him, born again believers, know that He’s in a class by himself; the milestone of the cross is the greatest accomplishment that was ever accomplished; no one can ever come close to that; he is the only one that could substitute for man’s sins; that’s a platform that nobody else can perform on but Him; He is awesome; check him out; instead of being crowned by man with a gold medal around his neck he was nailed to a rugged cross; instead of being born in a palace like a king, He was born in a stable with no crib for a bed; the little Lord Jesus lay down his sweet head; the stars in the sky look down where he lay; the little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

It was a Silent Night; a holy night; all was calm, and all was bright. It was the night of our dear savior’s birth” …Oh fall on your knees and hear the angels voices; oh night when Christ was born.”

The question is asked, “What child is this who, laid to rest on Mary’s lap is sleeping? Whom angels greet with anthems sweet, while angels watch are keeping?” community, regardless to what the world say this holiday is all about him! for if he had not been born there would be no need for a Christmas tree, lights, decorations, Christmas carols, Christmas cards; community, there would be no need for “amazing Grace”… “Precious Lord, take my hand”…imagine, we could not sing “Because he lives, I can face tomorrow”…or “I know it was the blood that saved me; one day when I was lost Jesus died on the cross”… nothing or nobody should be exalted but him! and nobody should be exalted ABOVE him! it is all about a baby born in Bethlehem.

Christians, it’s our responsibility to keep his name alive! We are his light in the world; if we don’t hold him up nobody will; this holiday represents unity, peace, hope and a blessed future for the people of God; let’s declare to the world … “it’s all about Him.”

Merry Christmas!

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Correspond with Pastor Ellis at [email protected]