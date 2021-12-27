Group seeking nominations for civic awards

LAURINBURG — Do you know someone with the drum major instinct?

Not talking about a musician, but a local person or business that is a leader in social justice, inclusion and civil rights. The Scotland County Ministerial Alliance is seeking nominations for the Drum Major awards during their annual unity service, which is a celebration of life of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Dr. King preached the power of unity in families and communities, we continue to believe that the same unity is needed today,” said the Rev. Darrel “BJ” Gibson, president of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance. “We use this each year to promote unity.”

The drum major theme comes from King’s 1968 speech in Atlanta, 63 days before he was murdered in Memphis.

“Dr. King begin his sermon by describing what is the Drum Major Instinct, using the question of Jesus by James and John that they be allowed to sit at the right and left of Jesus in heaven as his Biblical text,” Gibson said in a press release.

Gibson said the group is looking for nominations from the community. The award categories are:

Business, civic affairs, social justice and community service. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 5.

According to a release from the Ministerial Alliance, “Nominations only require a brief statement of the reason you offer the nomination (in consideration of the description) and are to be submitted to any member of the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance or emailed to [email protected]”

The winners will be announced on Jan. 16 at the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Service at 5 p.m.

The event will be held in person at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and virtually via Facebook Live (Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church) and Zoom (Meeting Id: 497 665 4972). The event speaker will be the Rev. Ruby Lennon.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]