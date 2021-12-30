Tribe cuts ribbon

on gymnasium

LUMBERTON — A red-tailed hawk soared above the Four Winds Boys and Girls Club on Wednesday as Lumbee Tribe members ceremoniously celebrated the addition of a full-court gymnasium to the facility.

“That is a great sign,” said Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., who blessed the 7,300-square-foot structure.

Ground broke on the gymnasium in 2020 and construction was completed in November, all during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal at the beginning of construction was to have the facility complete the summer of 2021 but the tribe was not immune to supply and demand challenges faced throughout the country, according to Bradley Locklear, Housing director for the Lumbee Tribe of N.C.

***

Pancake Festival

making a return

LUMBERTON — Tickets can now be purchased for the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton’s annual Pancake Festival, which is returning for its 58th installment.

This year’s two-day event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 and from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center.

Tickets are $7 if purchased in advance and $8 at the door.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Dial Insurance on Third Street in Pembroke, The Staffing Alliance on Lackey Street in Lumberton, RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange on Farringdom Street in Lumberton and from members of the Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

***

Police searching

for a shooter

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Bennettsville Police are still searching for Khalil Dease, who reportedly shot into a vehicle at Eastside Grocery Store on Dec. 23.

The complainant said Dease came out of the store and went over to the vehicle, where the victim was sitting in the passenger’s front seat Dease got into a verbal altercation with the individuals inside the vehicle before shooting.

The victim was struck in the upper body one time and was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 843-479-1111 or 843-439-0843.

***

Local woman

publishes book

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County-native Jessica Roberts has written her first book, “Mikey Finds Her Confidence,” the first in a five-part Christian children’s kids book series.

After some difficulty finding a Christian book series that could really connect with the life of her 7-year-old son, Roberts decided to write her own picture book for children ages 5-10. It took about nine months from writing to publication.

From Champion Media reports