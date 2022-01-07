Our daily lives have a certain pace or balance.

Emotional balance involves everyday stress, both positive and negative. We have great times like a wonderful dinner with family and bad times like a dreadful day at work or school.

But for the most part, we stay in a familiar range of equilibrium or balance.

When our tempo is routine, we react in the same manner, without thought. What about when we’re tested? What about when our day is tattered with bad? How do we react?

In Proverbs 14:29, we read, “Whoever is slow to anger has great understanding, but he who has a hasty temper exalts folly.”

For the first part of my life, I reacted swiftly with anger toward anything, or anyone, who stepped in the path I had decided upon. If you were in my life and conceded to what I wanted, everything was great, but that didn’t tell you who I was.

People saw the “real” me, when I was tested.

When a crisis is put in front of you, that’s when you reveal who you are. A few years later, I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. Now, when tested, I react differently.

I stop and think. I pray to my God, and He always gives me an answer. That old, initial, immediate response doesn’t happen. I react exactly the way God wants me to, not the way I want to. Sometimes that means no response or retort of any kind.

This is a stressful time of year for so many people. Don’t let it get to you. Don’t fall for the devil’s plan to react badly in bad circumstances.

Stop and hand it to God. That is the answer.

God is the answer. God is the answer. God is the answer.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His website is rickstanfield.com. Email him at [email protected]