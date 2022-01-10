Corrections officer gets assaulted

LAURINBURG — A corrections officer assaulted Sunday at Scotland Correctional Institute.

What was originally said to be a stabbing at the prison was an assault, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Department of Public Safety. The correction officer was punched several times and was airlifted to an out-of-county medical facility.

The corrections officer was not identified.

According to John Bull, a public information officer with the NC Department of Public Safety, the incident happened during lunch and the officer was later released from the medical facility.

The Department of Public Safety is cooperating with the investigation from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and charges against inmates who attacked the officer are expected.

