Ice and wind cause downed limbs, leaving many without power into Monday

LAURINBURG — More than 2,000 Scotland County residents lost power Sunday and many still didn’t have any Monday.

According to Scotland County EMS Director Robert Sampson, the county got one- to two-tenths of freezing rain, but the wind gusts caused many frozen limbs to fall onto power lines and causing the power outages.

“We had in total about 2,200 people without power (Sunday),” Sampson said. “As of (Monday) morning, most of the city of Laurinburg was back up and PeeDee Electric and Duke Energy were actively working on getting power restored to everyone who still was without.”

Early Monday morning, Lumbee River EMC was reported that 12 customers still did not have power but was moved to five around noon. Duke Energy was reporting over 1,000 outages in the county Monday morning with many being in the northern part of the county but by noon the number was around 450.

The wind gusts also caused some home damage, including to the Stone residence in Wagram. A large limb broke off from a tree and landed on the roof of the home, no one was injured. Also, several area churches canceled their worship services due to the weather.

Sampson added he was thankful that many people listened to the words of caution and stayed off the roads on Sunday which led to only a few accidents.

“We only had a few accidents on Sunday, which makes it a lot easier on all of us first responders,” Sampson said. “So we’re really thankful that people heeded our warning and stayed off the roads. But we don’t want people to let their guards down just yet since right now it’s looking like we could have another winter storm headed our way.”

Currently, the National Weather Service in Raleigh is predicting the area will have a chance of snow Thursday night going into Friday, with a chance of snow continuing into Friday. AccuWeather was predicting that Saturday could see some snow, as well as frigid temps.

“Things can change and we’re all continuing to monitor the models, but we want people to continue to be prepared,” Sampson said. “We’ll continue to get the public information as soon as we’re able to.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]