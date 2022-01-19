Council opens applications for Rainer’s seat

LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg City Council will be taking applications for those interested in filling the late Donald Rainer’s seat.

Those interested have until Friday at 5 p.m. to turn in their applications and the council will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a special called meeting to vote on the subject.

Those interested should contact City Clerk Jenny Tippett at 910-291-2590 or email at [email protected]

