Message from Scotland County Schools

LAURINBURG — Due to the threat of severe weather conditions that may impact school safety, Scotland County Schools will implement the Remote Learning plan on Friday for all staff and students.

On Thursday afternoon, students will be sent home with a digital device for classwork, and pre-packed meals for Friday.

The Central Office, maintenance, and transportation office buildings will be closed.

Rescheduled athletic events include:

— Basketball has now been moved from Friday to Thursday

— Wrestling has been moved from Saturday in Pinecrest to Wednesday at Union Pines

We apologize in advance for any negative impact this change may cause you and your family.

If you have any questions, you should contact your child’s school or review our Remote Learning plan located on the district website (www.scotland.k12.nc.us).