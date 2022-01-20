Be prepared … winter weather to hit

LAURINBURG — Winter weather advisories are in place for the next few days.

According to Scotland County EMS Director Robert Sampson, the Thursday morning update showed the county will be significantly impacted by the winter weather.

“The temperatures will be dropping below freezing going into Friday so we could see some freezing rain in the morning,” Sampson said. “We are expecting a break around lunch but then it will pick back up in the late afternoon or evening and that’s where we’ll possibly see snow.”

Sampson added that there is an expected one to inches of a wintry mix, which is sleet and snow.

“We’re recommending that if people can stay home and stay off the roads that they do,” Sampson said. “The roads are going to be slick so if you do need to go on the roads make sure you give yourself extra time and drive carefully.”

With the winter storm Sampson predicts that there will be widespread poweroutages.

“If you do lose power, please do not call 911, call your power company,” Sampson said. “If you have power with the city they have their own number for the power, please do not call our emergency services.”

Stay up to date on the county’s emergency services by following the Scotland County, NC Facebook page.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]