Snow expected in the coming hours

LAURINBURG — The coldfront predicted to come through Scotland County overnight and into Friday has shifted west, meaning the county didn’t see the freezing rain that was predicted.

Scotland County EMS Director Robert Sampson said the county is now expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

“Around four or five tonight we’re going to start seeing snow with a little bit of sleet,” Sampson said. “We expect it to go until about midnight or one in the morning. While we will see it snowing on and off, there will be a period of heavy snowfall. So we’re asking that people stay off the road this evening, and in the morning be very careful because we expect to see black ice.”

Sampson added that in the northern part of the state there have already been several accidents that have involved emergency vehicles.

“Please stay off the roads if you don’t have to be on them, but if you have to be out be extra cautious,” Sampson said. “If you need extra supplies for preparation, please do it today before it begins snowing. Make sure you have water for each person in your household and non-perishables in case power does go out.”

With the movement of the cold front and the area not getting as much freezing rain, Sampson hopes that there won’t be widespread poweroutages, as the county was preparing for.

“While we don’t know how the poweroutages will be, we are hoping that now they’ll be a lot more minimal,” Sampson said. “Don’t call 911 if your power goes out, contact your provider so our lines can stay open for emergency situations … stay home, stay safe and stay warm.”

