Rainer’s widow takes his seat

LAURINBURG — Rosemary Rainer will take over the seat of her late husband Don after a unanimous vote by the Laurinburg City Council.

The council held a special-called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the two applicants for the District 1 seat, Rainer and James Thomas.

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans made the motion to appoint Rainer for the seat with a second from Councilman James Garby.

The decision to appoint Rainer to the seat of her late husband doesn’t come as a surprise since, during last week’s monthly city council meeting, Evans had motioned for the council to go ahead and appoint her to the seat.

However, council members were concerned about doing so and not following the policy that has been put in place by a former council which included taking applications. Most of the council agreed that Rainer was qualified for the job but wanted to follow the protocol that’s put in place.

“Both of these are very well-qualified applications,” said Garby. “Considering the situation I think that’s what Don would have wanted.”

Rainer, however, may not fully finish the term of her late husband. The seat will be on the ballot for the upcoming election due to the General Statute, even though the exact date of the election is unknown at this time but is expected to be sometime this summer.

The seat will again be up for re-election at the end of what would have been Don’s term in 2023.

