Schools still seeking parental input

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools continue to urge parents to get involved.

The district recently began a Aarental Academy and they want to encompass the voices of as many parents in Scotland County as possible.

There was a meeting at Scotland County High School’s media center last week, but attendance was lower than expected While about 30 people signed up, Scotland County Schools public relations specialist Dave Wells said eight families attended. Some of the cancelations were due to COVID, he said.

Thursday, the district has another meeting planned another meeting at South Johnson Elementary School at 6 p.m. As part of the program, Scotland County Schools will be providing information and gathering data for their upcoming Parent Academy. This meeting is just for South Johnson parents and isn’t open to the public. However, there will be future meetings for the general public in the coming weeks, according to Wells.

Wells said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand is committed to reaching out to the community and getting input from parents, students and community stakeholders to make the school system the best it can be.

“Input is the only way we can do better,” Wells said.

That’s one of the reasons why LeGrand is visiting so many schools in the county because she wants to hear from many voices in the community.

“If everyone gets behind something like this, we would see so much success in Scotland County Schools,” Wells said, “We get excited about sports around here, why don’t we get excited about giving our kids the best education?”

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]