Rotary gets behind the scenes look at John Deere

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club got an inside look into the John Deere Company on Tuesday, as Jared Day, the company’s crop production specialist, spoke to the membership.

Day is a 2008 N.C. State graduate with a degree in biological and agricultural technology. He has been with the John Deere Company since 2009.

“Everyone back then thought agriculture and technology was a fad,” he said. “Now, technology is embedded with the machines we use everywhere.”

Over the years, Day has worked closely with dealerships and the company factories in an effort to introduce technology into their business. And since 2020, Day said a new company CEO with a strong background in technology has urged “a kind of paradigm shift.”

Day added that it caused some of the company’s 77,000 employees to leave the company.

“But we picked up a lot of talent,” he said. “And we learned that we canintegrate technology into our business.

“But then COVID hit, and we couldn’t travel,” he continued. “So we took that opportunity to hone and sharpen our skills.”

When the company got the green light to travel in 2021 and share things with dealers, Day said the company had a very strong year.

“And some of our dealers had their best year ever,” he added.

A recent glitch for the company saw about 8,500 unionized factory workers in the Midwest go on strike for about six weeks.

“But we had a lot of folks who stepped up and we didn’t miss any machines that were supposed to be built,” he said. “There were no gaps in our production.”

Day went on to say the company continues to deal with price increases for things like steel and electrical connectors, but staying in close contact with dealers like Southeast Farm Equipment in Laurinburg helps keep the company on the same page.

“I can confidently say we have the very best dealer system in the industry,” Day said.

Looking ahead, Day said product availability is getting better.

“I don’t think we see the light at the end of the tunnel yet, but I think we are traveling much further into the tunnel than we were at this time last year,” he said.

