Commissioners to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will be honoring the rest of its “COVID Heroes” on Monday.

Several of the heroes were unable to be in attendance during the January meeting and are expected to be honored at the 6 p.m. meeting at the Emergency Operations Center.

Anyone wishing to address the board during the public forum should contact Scotland County Clerk to the Board Jason Robinson at [email protected] or in person before the meeting starts.

The meeting is open to the public but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the seating is limited. The meeting can also be viewed on the Scotland County Board of Commissioner’s YouTube page.

